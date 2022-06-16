Program seeks hosts to provide AmeriCorps members with more affordable housing options in their service areas
DENVER and WASHINGTON, June 16, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Silvernest, an online homesharing platform, and America's Service Commissions, the national association representing the nation's 52 state service commissions and their programs, have launched a new homesharing initiative that aims to bring more affordable housing options to AmeriCorps members. The program is initially rolling out in Colorado, Oregon and Washington State.
Through a new Homesharing Resource Center that uses Silvernest's technology, AmeriCorps members volunteering through Serve Colorado, OregonServes and Serve Washington can be matched with hosts who choose to rent out space in their homes.
The program aims to provide these AmeriCorps members with safe, budget-friendly housing near their service placements, while giving hosts extra income and the chance to support the success of local community programs. Anyone interested in becoming a homesharing host can sign up at https://info.silvernest.com/americorps
"The high cost of rental housing in these three states can make it difficult or even cost-prohibitive for members to live in the areas they serve, which can impact the success of local programs," said Amy Ford, vice president of strategic partnerships and business development for Silvernest. "We're putting out a call for community-minded residents, AmeriCorps alumni and other homeowners to sign up and rent out their unused space to people making a difference in their neighborhoods and communities."
Hosts can go through the Homesharing Resource Center to create a Silvernest profile that lists the details on their available space. AmeriCorps members can use the Silvernest platform to find matches based on location, compatibilityand other factors. Silvernest also has a secure messaging feature for users to communicate with each other to determine if they are a suitable match and request background checks.
AmeriCorps members typically volunteer for 10- to 12-month positions that provide service to non-profits, schools, public agencies and community-based groups. Their positions are often in high-need areas, which sometimes requires AmeriCorps members to relocate.
"Each year, thousands of people volunteer their time to engage in programs that tackle critical issues, such as poverty, the environment and education, and navigating housing in some of the areas they serve can be challenging," said Kaira Esgate, CEO of America's Service Commissions. "For homesharing hosts, it's often much less about the extra income and more about the satisfaction of supporting AmeriCorps members."
About Silvernest
Silvernest is pioneering a new era in homesharing with an online service that pairs hosts with homeseekers, giving baby boomers, empty nesters and others a modern-day housing alternative. Through its roommate-matching services, Silvernest combines the tools, expertise and commitment to help people confidently participate in the homesharing movement. This hassle-free service takes care of the details, providing peace of mind by enabling people to stay in their homes, while benefiting from extra income and shared experiences. Visit us at http://www.silvernest.com, read our blog and follow us on Facebook and Twitter.
About America's Service Commissions
America's Service Commissions is a nonprofit, nonpartisan association representing and promoting the 52 state service commissions across the United States and territories with the mission to lead and elevate the state servicenetwork. State service commissions are governor-appointed public agencies or nonprofit organizations made up of more than 1,000 commissioners, private citizens leading the nation's service movement and administering more than 75 percent of the federal AmeriCorps funds to address pressing community needs. Learn more atstatecommissions.org.
