SEATTLE, April 30, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Just in time for spring, Simple Goodness Sisters announces the launch of The Cocktail Farm Club. A fresh take on a farm CSA, members will receive a box of freshly made garnishes and drink syrups grown by the sisters -- such as Blueberry Lavender or Marionberry Mint –every other month. Each release allows for a variety of drink variations and includes recipes and instructional videos helping the home mixologist create unique garden-to-glass cocktails and mocktails for the whole family.
"Our Cocktail Farm Club members will get first dibs on our newest and most popular syrups," shares Belinda Kelly, Co-Founder of Simple Goodness Sisters. "Our Apple Pie syrup sold out in three days! Now, our Club members will be guaranteed to receive special syrups, like our famous Huckleberry Spruce Tip."
"We carefully curate each box to include seasonal drink mixers and garnishes," shares Venise Cunningham, Co-Founder and Chief Farmer of Simple Goodness Sisters. "The Huckleberry Spruce Tip syrup is special because the huckleberry is a unique Pacific Northwest native berry, similar to the blueberry that must be hand foraged. Spruce tips have intense citrus flavors when harvested fresh in early Spring, so we harvest the spruce tips and bottle the syrup within two days. The flavor is mouthwatering."
Specialty Syrups in Summer Boxes:
- May Shipment Featured Syrup: Huckleberry Spruce Tip Syrup: This sweet and sour mixer features locally foraged huckleberries and spruce tips harvested from The Simple Goodness Farm. Make a mule, martini, or margarita with recipes from our website.
- July Shipment Featured Syrup: Cucumber Jalapeño and Ghost Pepper Syrup: This savory and spicy syrup features cucumbers and jalapenos from The Simple Goodness Farm, blended with ghost peppers from Krueger Pepper Gardens multi-generational farm in Yakima, WA.
Included with each "The Cocktail Farm Club" Shipment
- One 7-ounce micro-batch mixer, available exclusively to Cocktail Farm Club members.
- One 12-ounce drink syrup from our classics line.
- Cocktail garnishes grown on our farm, such as edible flowers and rimming salts and sugars.
- Three recipe cards featuring seasonal drinks for each release.
- Video tutorials from bartender Belinda Kelly with spirit recommendations and instructions.
- First access to new product launches and special events virtually and at the Simple Goodness Sisters Soda Shop in Wilkeson, WA.
About Simple Goodness Sisters: A recipe for success
Founded in 2018, sisters Belinda Kelly and Venise Cunningham left the corporate world to pursue their dreams of entrepreneurship. Using regenerative agriculture practices on their 10-acre family farm at the foothills of Mount Rainier, WA, Simple Goodness Sisters produces all natural, preservative-free drink syrups, and welcomes visitors to their Soda Shop in Wilkeson, WA. For more information and photography follow @simplegoodnesssisters and visit http://www.simplegoodnesssisters.com.
