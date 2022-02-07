MCCLEARY, Wash., Feb. 7, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Simpson Door Company, a leading manufacturer of custom wood doors, has expanded its resilient Nantucket Collection™ to include an option with no face pins for a high-end, polished appearance. Given the heightened emphasis on creating seamless indoor to outdoor connections throughout the home, the company's latest offering makes it nearly imperceptible to the eye to distinguish between Simpson's standard wood doors and those that offer the collection's sought-after performance and weatherability, all backed by a 10-year warranty.
The proven mortise-and-tenon construction method applied to the Nantucket Collection has historically used face-driven pins, which nixes stile and rail separation for a strikingly beautiful, long-lasting exterior door. Now available with optional joinery, the newest addition to the collection features a grooved grip tenon that bites into the mortise to provide a secure, airtight assembly with no face pins. In application, the expanded crop of doors deliver the premium performance benefits the Nantucket Collection is recognized for all without a visible face pin. This ensures a statement-making entrance and design continuity between indoors and outdoors.
Simpson Nantucket doors with no face pin can help make a house feel like a home in any climactic condition, from the harsh coastal weather of the North Atlantic to the mild, temperate climate of the Pacific Northwest. Because of their exceptional durability, these exterior wood doors will retain their beautiful appearance long after installation. Nantucket Collection doors do not require a building overhang to maintain their industry-leading 10-year warranty.
"With customers collectively spending more time at home, it makes sense that many are recognizing the critical role a front door plays in how a home looks, feels and functions," said Brad Loveless, marketing and product development manager for Simpson Door Company. "The expanded Nantucket Collection makes it possible to create a seamless transition between indoor and outdoor living spaces without sacrificing the craftsmanship and durability that customers expect from Simpson. Now that we've added an option without pins, customers can bring design continuity to both spaces and enjoy the custom-made look of a Simpson wood door."
Like all Simpson offerings, Nantucket Collection doors can be customized to accommodate a range of desired design aesthetics and budgets. Customers can choose from four wood species options, including Douglas Fir, Sapele Mahogany, Nootka Cypress and Western Hemlock. Because grain patterns and colors of natural wood vary, each door will have a truly one-of-a-kind texture, warmth and personality.
To explore Simpson's Nantucket Collection, along with Simpson's full range of custom wood door options, visit simpsondoor.com or call (800)-SIMPSON.
