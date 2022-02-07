MCCLEARY, Wash., Feb. 7, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Simpson Redi-Prime®, one of the most recognized brands for exceptionally crafted painted interior doors, has extended its product line to include Clipped Corner Doors for unique spaces within a home. As many continue to make renovations to accommodate the ever-evolving functions of a home, the top corner of a Redi-Prime Clipped Corner Door ships pre-cut at an angle for a custom fit. The result is a purpose-built design solution for any application that cannot accommodate a standard, square-topped interior door.
Redi-Prime doors pair the Simpson wood door method of construction with MDF veneers on classic stile and rail surfaces. Combined with solid MDF panels and a premium priming process, the final product is an architecturally beautiful, long-lasting interior painted door. By cutting off the top of the interior door to accommodate uniquely shaped spaces, the new Clipped Corner Door style will maintain design consistency with other interior doors in the home without sacrificing a precise fit. This specialized design solution is well-suited for renovations of historic homes and atypical applications with sloped ceilings, including attics, basements and the space beneath stairwells.
"Given the heightened emphasis on home improvement, it's no surprise that customers are more carefully considering the finishing touches of every room throughout the house," said Brad Loveless, marketing and product development manager for Simpson Door Company. "Our latest addition to the Redi-Prime lineup of interior painted doors makes it easy to bring a high-end, finished look to any living space—no matter the shape or size of the doorway. With this creative design solution, customers can transform a forgotten attic space into a master suite or a home office while maintaining design continuity with the rest of the house."
A proven value when compared to molded skin interior doors, Simpson's Redi-Prime Clipped Corner Door is factory double-primed and sanded for an easy to paint surface. This ensures the door can visually match other interior doors in the home, as well as any painted trim, millwork and cabinetry. The newest addition to the company's crop of painted interior doors is backed by a 10-year warranty.
Redi-Prime Clipped Corner Doors are available in virtually any width or height to meet any interior door design need. The clipped corner can be customized to accommodate exact project specifications. For a full list of available Redi-Prime designs, visit http://www.simpsondoor.com/door-series/interior/redi-prime-doors/.
To discover everything else that Simpson Door Company has to offer, visit simpsondoor.com or call (800)-SIMPSON.
Media Contact
Simpson Editor's Desk, Brandner Communications, Inc., (253) 661-7333, simpsondoorpr@brandner.com
SOURCE Simpson Door Company