SirionLabs Recognized as Value Leader in Spend Matters' Contract Lifecycle Management SolutionMap Fall 2021 By SirionLabs Nov 4, 2021 Nov 4, 2021 Updated 56 min ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Support Local Journalism If you value these stories, please consider subscribing. Subscribe Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save SirionLabs positioned in highest ranking for eighth consecutive quarter by leading independent research firm for its role in transforming the CLM market SEATTLE, Nov. 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- SirionLabs, the leader in AI-powered Contract Lifecycle Management (CLM), today announced that it has been positioned as a 'Value Leader' in Spend Matters' SolutionMap Fall 2021 of Procurement Technology Vendors for Contract Lifecycle Management. 'Value Leader' is the highest ranking in the analysis, indicating both high customer and analyst scores. SirionLabs has been ranked as a 'Value Leader' – the highest ranking in the analysis – for the eighth consecutive quarter."To have our performance consistently recognized by a leading independent research firm is a testament to the continued innovation we're bringing to market and the ongoing value we're providing to some of the world's best recognized companies," said Rajeev Kumar, Chief Revenue Officer of SirionLabs. "This last year has emphasized the importance of improved risk control, streamlined communication, and elevated performance management, and our CLM does just that." Spend Matters' SolutionMap is a definitive procurement technology benchmark due to the depth of analyst assessments, quantity of real-life customer inputs, and frequency of release to accurately reflect vendor updates at the speed of the market."The real advantage of using the persona-based SolutionMap approach in CLM is the ability to map market segments individually to your own organizational requirements, wants and needs," said Pierre Mitchell, Chief Research Officer at Spend Matters. "If you only need basic buy-side CLM support as part of a broader procurement suite, there's one set of plentiful options. If you want deeper enterprise CLM, that requires other options. And if you want to push the boundary and have the solution actually help you diagnose and improve the contract language itself (e.g., using AI), then only a few providers are rising to the top to seize this emerging opportunity."Unlike previous reports, Spend Matters no longer assesses companies based on four user personas (Deep, Configurator, Turn-Key, and CIO-Friendly), but rather maps them based on customer size. Trusted by more than 200 customers, including Vodafone, BP, Unilever and Raiffeisen Bank International, SirionLabs was ranked among the Mid (revenues $250 million - $1 billion/year) and Large (revenues greater than $1 billion/year) Personas.You can visit spendmatters.com/solutionmap to view the free ranking charts by procurement technology category and market persona for a more tailored benchmark view, or to learn more about the methodology. For more information about SirionLabs, please visit SirionLabs.About SirionLabsBringing together category-leading innovation, unrivaled Contract Lifecycle Management expertise, and a deep commitment to customer success, SirionLabs helps the world's leading businesses contract smarter. Powered by intelligence uniquely connected across the complete contract lifecycle, SirionLabs' easy-to-use, highly configurable Smarter Contracting platform brings legal, procurement, sales, and business teams together to author stronger contracts, improve risk management and strengthen counterparty relationships. SirionLabs is trusted by over 200 of the world's most successful organizations to manage 5+ million contracts worth more than $450 billion across 70+ countries. For more information, visit www.sirionlabs.com. View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/sirionlabs-recognized-as-value-leader-in-spend-matters-contract-lifecycle-management-solutionmap-fall-2021-301416445.htmlSOURCE SirionLabs Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Prnewswire Comments Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Local BizCards Sport of Kings Barber Shop The Recycle Shop Central Washington Carpet Cleaning Daily Bread & Mercantile Knudson Lumber & Hardware Kittitas County Historical Museum Rod Jovanovich Jim Libenow Scott Malcolm Jon Newton Julie Virden Marguerite Marrs Ellensburg Solar Charlene Fulgham Jill Gunderson Cara Marrs Jake's Custom Window Tinting Alldredge Video Production Kittitas County Youth Services Ellensburg Electrolysis Jim's Glass Shaw's Furniture and Appliance Brookside Crematory CareNet Ellensburg kittitas Valley Healthcare Virgina Gayken Insurance Don's Leather Shop Peace & Nutrition Kelleher Ford Middle Path Acupuncture Johnson's Glass & Upholstery Ellensburg Electrolysis Ellensburg Solar Latest E-Edition Ellensburg Daily Record Read the latest edition of the Ellensburg Daily Record in our e-edition format, which combines the familiarity of the printed-paper format with the convenience of reading on your phone, tablet or desktop computer from anywhere. Our Magazines Check out our special publications on our Issuu.com stack! Read more Articles Images Videos ArticlesEllensburg City Council candidate takes job in FerndaleElection 2021: Goodloe, Thompson involved in tight Council 2 race; Lillquist, Winn enjoy substanial leadsIs Crazy Mamie still wandering the streets of EllensburgRobles withdraws from Ellensburg City Council raceSeveral close races in early election resultsCentral Washington football gives Lincoln historic lashingCasey White knows how to make the best of what life throws at himNov. 1 blotter: A man walks into a dorm roomLetter: Candidate Robles needs to be honest about her residencyHaunted Home Tour marches on in its second year much to the joy of the community Images Videos Local Resource Links • Kittitas County • City of Ellensburg • City of Cle Elum • City of Roslyn • City of Kittitas • Kittitas County Chamber of Commercer • Yakima Transit • Cle Elum Roslyn Chamber of Commerce • Ellensburg Rodeo • Visit My Ellensburg • Visit Kittitas County • State of Washington • Washington Legislature • Daily Record Facebook • Daily Record Twitter