80,000 revelers will descend on Seattle's most eclectic neighborhood to welcome the arrival of summer, honor free expression and celebrate more than 200 craft and artisan booths at the Fremont Fair, June 18-19, experiencing a Bohemian-style marketplace like no other as works of art are brought to life right in the streets alongside buskers performing their talents.
SEATTLE, June 14, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Since its creation in 1972, the Fremont Fair has supported small business and crafters. In a time when purchasing is easily done with the click of a mouse or swipe of a thumb, the Fair's 48-year "Shop Small" legacy has endured and is set to return after a three-year absence, June 18-19. When this year's Fremont Fair opens, the region's biggest summer outdoor shopping extravaganza gives visitors the opportunity to look, touch and bring home unique, handmade goods from local artists and sellers.
"The heart and soul of the Fremont Fair is the hundreds of crafters and sellers who bring beautiful works to share with guests," says Phil Megenhardt, president of Bold Hat Productions and producer of the Fair. "From hand-sewn to forged in fire, amazing creations are introduced to the world at the Fremont Fair, alongside live art and music demonstrations, creating a truly unique experience for everyone involved."
Prior to the pandemic, the Fair's craft market filled six city blocks, with sellers of home goods, jewelry, original art, clothing, and unique foods. A full lineup of vendors is set to return along with one major change to the weekend's festivities: a new route for the famous Fremont Solstice Parade.
The 2022 Fremont Solstice Parade kicks off at 3rd and Leary Way and continues along 36th Street, then takes a right on N. Evanston, looping back westbound on 35th Street to end right in the heart of the Fremont Fair. Sixty community-based ensembles parade down the streets of Fremont with giant puppets, stilt walkers, floats, dancers, cyclists, and musicians in this kaleidoscope of joyous human expression. The Fremont Solstice Parade, organized by the Fremont Arts Council, is on Saturday at 2pm.
Filling out the weekend entertainment are two live music stages featuring local bands and artists alongside Fremont's biggest outdoor beer gardens where "Fremonsters" can dance, sway and toast summer's arrival in Seattle. Kuinka, Parisalexa, Beverly Crusher, and Unsinkable Heavies headline 17 bands during the two-day festival.
"Celebrating local music is one of the roots of the Fremont Fair," says Megenhardt. "In the early 1990s, the Presidents of the United States of America played the Fremont Fair stage as one of their earliest performances before going on to a Grammy-winning career. Just as shoppers will discover something amazing in our craft market this weekend, the region's next big band may also be playing in this year's lineup waiting to be discovered."
The Fremont Fair craft market is open Saturday (June 18) from 10am – 8pm, and Sunday (June 19) from 11am – 6pm. For a complete list of Fremont Fair market vendors and a weekend schedule of music performances and locations, visit FremontFair.com.
