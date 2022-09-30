Support Local Journalism


Exhibition includes exclusive pre-release game footage and interviews

SEATTLE, Sept. 30, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Victura, Inc. today announced that one of the world's most respected authorities on conflict, London's Imperial War Museum, has opened its exhibition War Games: Real Conflicts | Virtual Worlds | Extreme Entertainment. Open today until May 28, 2023, this exhibit, which seeks to challenge perceptions of how video games interpret stories about war and conflict, includes exclusive game footage and interviews with the development team from Six Days in Fallujah, Victura's upcoming tactical military-shooter video game.  

