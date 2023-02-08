Support Local Journalism


WASHINGTON, Feb. 8, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The American Transportation Research Institute today released its 12th annual list highlighting the most congested bottlenecks for trucks in America, and the state of Washington placed six locations on the list.

"Trucks move the lion's share of freight in Washington, and when those trucks are stuck in congestion, our economy, our roadway safety, and our environment are all negatively impacted," said Washington Trucking Associations President and CEO Sheri Call. "The best way to ensure a return-on-investment from our transportation resources is to focus those resources on the state's worst chokepoints and ATRI's list provides a clear roadmap based on real-world data."


