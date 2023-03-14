Support Local Journalism


Subscribe


The distinctively designed Moonlight Pavilion will capture the hearts and imaginations of guests for social soirees, weddings, corporate events and celebrations.

STEVENSON, Wash., March 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Skamania Lodge, located in one of the country's most celebrated natural wonders, the Columbia River Gorge, will open a stunning 2,100 square-foot outdoor event space this spring. Set in a lush forest, the Moonlight Pavilion will serve as an idyllic venue for weddings, corporate retreats, events and celebrations of all sizes.


Tags