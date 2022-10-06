Support Local Journalism


Subscribe


SEATTLE, Oct. 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The historic Original Rainier Brewery recently welcomed three new companies to the property. JTM Construction, a prominent local general contractor, StoryBuilt, a market leader in urban fill design, and the Certor Sports engineering team "VICIS RDI", who develop and test products for top football brands, have all recently moved in to their respective offices in Seattle's Georgetown neighborhood.

Tags