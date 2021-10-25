Skilljar Recognized for Outstanding External LMS and Record of Customer Success by 2021 APPEALIE Awards By Skilljar Oct 25, 2021 Oct 25, 2021 Updated 31 min ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Support Local Journalism If you value these stories, please consider subscribing. Subscribe Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save SEATTLE, Oct. 25, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Skilljar, the leading external learning management system, today announced it has won two 2021 APPEALIE awards: Overall SaaS Award in the HR + Learning category and the SaaS Customer Success Award. The APPEALIE are annual awards that recognize Software as a Service (SaaS) applications that demonstrate innovation excellence and a true dedication to driving successful customer outcomes. Overall SaaS Award winners were selected using a highly-competitive, data-driven process based on various criteria including Net Promoter Scores™ (NPS), customer responses to APPEALIE's proprietary survey, UI/UX, recent product improvements, and third-party analyst research. SaaS Customer Service Award winners were selected based on outstanding examples of customer success stories and outcomes."Customer focus is one of our core values at Skilljar. It is an incredible honor to be recognized with two APPEALIE awards as validation of our commitment to continually delight our amazing customers," said Sandi Lin, CEO and Co-founder of Skilljar. "Even more rewarding, though, is that 10 of this year's APPEALIE winners are Skilljar customers, underscoring the immense value of successfully onboarding and educating users and partners to overall SaaS business success and growth."Skilljar, as a company and as an external LMS, reflects the belief that trained customers are your best customers. Very successful SaaS companies build lasting relationships that start with ensuring their users can easily adopt and understand how to get the full value of the products they purchase. The fact that 10 other 2021 APPEALIE award winners use Skilljar to power their external education and training is a strong signal that companies who invest in educating their users are more likely to delight them as well. For more information, please visit skilljar.com.About SkilljarSkilljar is the best external LMS to educate, engage, and retain everyone you do business with. Skilljar believes that the most successful companies are those that have the most users who know how to successfully use their products. Purposefully built for external audiences and a great user experience, Skilljar's powerful cloud software integrates with the rest of the customer-facing tech stack such as CRM, marketing automation, and customer success tools. Founded in 2013, Skilljar is based in Seattle and backed by top-tier venture capital firms Insight Partners, Mayfield, Trilogy Equity Partners, and Shasta Ventures.For more information, visit https://www.skilljar.comLinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/skilljarAbout APPEALIEThe APPEALIE SaaS Awards are the most selective in software. Winning SaaS apps are selected on the basis of customer feedback and data, including Net Promoter Scores™. APPEALIE also conducts further due diligence beyond entrant applications to ensure each winner meets its standards of excellence.Pronounced "appeal-eee," our name APPEALIE originates from our mission to recognize the most appealing apps in SaaS.https://appealie.com/Attribution: Net Promoter, Net Promoter Score, and NPS are registered trademarks of Bain & Company, Inc., Satmetrix Systems, Inc., and Fred Reichheld. 