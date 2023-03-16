Support Local Journalism


New Skilljar analytics feature, Strategic Insights, benchmarks learning program metrics to gauge global, best-in-class training performance

SEATTLE, March 16, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Skilljar, the leading learning management system for external training, today announced the launch of Strategic Insights, an industry-first product feature that allows customer education professionals to benchmark their training program's performance against aggregated metrics for industry peers. Available to Skilljar customers later this month, Strategic Insights will provide new data visualizations and continually updated comparisons to other learning programs built into customer analysis dashboards.


