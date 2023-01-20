SkinnyDipped Dark Chocolate Cocoa Almond 3.5oz and SkinnyDipped Dark Chocolate Salted Caramel Cashew 3.5oz

SEATTLE, Jan. 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- SkinnyDipped® of Seattle, WA is voluntarily recalling a limited quantity of SkinnyDipped® Dark Chocolate Cocoa Almond 3.5oz and SkinnyDipped® Dark Chocolate Salted Caramel Cashew 3.5oz due to an undeclared peanut allergen in an ingredient from a raw material supplier. People who have an allergy to peanuts run the risk of serious or life-threatening allergic reactions if they consume these products. The recalled products do not declare peanuts in the ingredient statement or as a disclosed allergen.


