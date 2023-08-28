Sky Zone (PRNewsfoto/Sky Zone)

Sky Zone (PRNewsfoto/Sky Zone)

 By Sky Zone

Support Local Journalism


Subscribe


Leading Family Entertainment Company Brings Active Fun to Mountlake Terrace

MOUNTLAKE TERRACE, Wash., Aug. 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Sky Zone, the leader in the indoor active entertainment industry, announced today it will be opening a new location in the Seattle suburb of Mountlake Terrace in Q4 of 2024. Located at 24000 Van Ry Blvd., the park will be located in the vibrant Terrace Station mixed-used development, located next to the Evergreen Academy Montessori School. The Snohomish County park will be Sky Zone's ninth in the Pacific Northwest.


Tags