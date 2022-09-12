Support Local Journalism


REDMOND, Wash., Sept. 12, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- SkyWatch Space Applications Inc. ("SkyWatch"), a Kitchener-based space technology startup, and Xplore Inc., a commercial space company providing Space as a Service® today announced they have signed a partnership agreement. The partnership will accelerate Xplore's commercial data distribution strategy and expand the diversity of accessible sensor data for the remote sensing market and new applications.

