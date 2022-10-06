Support Local Journalism


ATLANTA, Oct. 6, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- SlumberPod, the first-ever portable, privacy blackout sleep pod for babies and toddlers created by a mother-daughter duo, today announced the release of the newest version of the product, the SlumberPod 3.0. Made from the same breathable, stretchy fabric with all the great benefits of the original US-patented SlumberPod, SlumberPod 3.0 satisfies consumer demand with several upgraded features:

