SlumberPod Sees 157% Growth Since Partnering with the eCommerce Technology Company in April 2022
ATLANTA, Dec.7, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Artica, an eCommerce technology company, today announced their major investment in SlumberPod®, the first-ever portable, privacy blackout sleep pod for babies and toddlers seen on ABC's Shark Tank.
Leveraging its proprietary technology platform, Artica is bringing together world-class technology experts with seasoned brand builders to build the next phase of eCommerce. SlumberPod is a testament to the power of this platform, achieving 157% growth since partnering with Artica in April 2022. Furthermore, utilizing Artica's platform to identify new opportunities, the SlumberPod-Artica team has generated more than 20 new product concepts for the Company's pipeline.
"With the personality, authenticity, integrity, and vision we look for in a brand, we knew SlumberPod was the perfect addition to our highly selective lineup," said Ty Schultz, Co-Founder, and President of Artica. "SlumberPod intuitively understands their customers and has a unique product and brand where Artica can aid in its growth. We're eager to work with them to expand their reach both domestically and internationally and continue to innovate in product categories that may not even exist yet."
In July 2018, the mother-daughter SlumberPod team Lou Childs and Katy Mallory launched the first-ever portable, privacy pod that allows babies to sleep in their safe and familiar play yard or travel crib with room to sit or stand up inside. Made with premium fabric, the bottomless blackout canopy provides an easy, slip-over visual barrier so little ones can nap in normal, bright or distracting conditions, providing a comfortable solution for family room, bedroom or hotel-sharing.
"After years of widely bootstrapping the business to success alongside my mother, and co-founder of SlumberPod, we are incredibly grateful to have found a partner that understands our mission and can help us achieve the next stage of growth," said Mallory, Co-Founder, and CEO of SlumberPod. "Artica's commitment to strategic and innovative technology solutions will bolster our ability to grow our core business, while developing game-changing products that families don't currently even know they need. Artica's strong in-house team, proprietary tools and technology solutions will enable us to scale quickly and rapidly launch products with greater confidence. Many business decisions that were previously intuition-based can now be rooted in data insights, offering unmatched potential for our future."
About SlumberPod:
Created by mother-daughter team Katy Mallory and Lou Childs, SlumberPod is a patented, quick-assembly privacy pod that is nearly blackout dark inside and helps babies and toddlers get a good night's sleep — especially important when traveling and sharing a room with others. Compatible with standard playards, mini-cribs and select toddler cots/inflatable mattresses, SlumberPod gives families years of use. The brand has built a cult-following with thousands of 5-star SlumberPod reviews, is recommended by more than 200 pediatric sleep consultants worldwide, and has been chosen for several design and innovation awards, including a Mom's Choice Award®.
About Artica:
Artica is a technology enabled eCommerce company that leverages machine learning to identify business opportunities, drive innovation and optimize product/market fit. Combining an expert team of scientists, engineers, marketers and product developers with the computing power of machines, Artica selectively partners with a variety of dynamic e-commerce brands to provide proprietary tools and analytics to accelerate growth. In doing so, this data-driven feedback enables brands to launch hyper-personalized, next-generation consumer products with greater confidence and receive deeper customer insights on a rapid scale.
