Tineco Expands Portfolio of Intelligent Home Solutions with Smart Toaster 

SEATTLE, Sept. 26, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Tineco, a leading provider in smart home appliances, announced today the launch of TOASTY ONE – a dual-slot toaster designed with smart capabilities to deliver a perfect slice of toast with every use. Primarily known for producing innovative and intelligent floor care solutions, the introduction of TOASTY ONE marks Tineco's expansion into the kitchen appliance category.

