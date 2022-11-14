(PRNewsfoto/The Bellevue Collection)

BELLEVUE, Wash., Nov. 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- One of the Pacific Northwest's favorite holiday traditions is back! Snowflake Lane, presented by The Bellevue Collection and the Kemper Freeman family, will return with its nightly holiday parade from Friday, Nov. 25 through Saturday, Dec. 24. Set between Bellevue Square and Lincoln Square from NE 4th to NE 8th Streets along Bellevue Way, the free nightly performance at 7 p.m. will feature dazzling lights, vibrant floats, snowfall and a festive production of holiday characters. For more information on Snowflake Lane visit snowflakelane.com.


