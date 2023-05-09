(PRNewsfoto/CTI BioPharma Corp.)

Transaction Price of $9.10 Per Share Represents Compelling 89% Premium to CTI's Closing Stock Price on May 9, 2023

SEATTLE, May 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- CTI BioPharma (Nasdaq: CTIC) ("CTI"), a commercial biopharmaceutical company focused on the development and commercialization of novel targeted therapies for blood-related cancers, today announced that it has entered into a definitive agreement under which Swedish Orphan Biovitrum AB (STO: SOBI) ("Sobi"), a global healthcare leader in hematology, immunology and specialty care, will acquire CTI for $9.10 per share of common stock in an all-cash transaction, representing an implied equity value of approximately $1.7 billion.


