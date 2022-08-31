Committee for Children logo (PRNewsfoto/Committee for Children)

 By Committee for Children

Second Step® Program Creator Publishes Video to Give Families a Look into How SEL is Taught in Classrooms and How it Supports Academics, Wellness, and Critical Life Skills Development 

SEATTLE, Aug. 31, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- After years of interrupted learning due to the COVID-19 pandemic, our nation's youth are struggling. For students to fully recover academically, socially, and emotionally, our classrooms need to be places where they can strengthen problem-solving skills, improve confidence, and rebuild essential interpersonal skills as they return this fall. It's not just about getting back to "normal"—it's about actively investing in our children's wellness so they can succeed and thrive.

