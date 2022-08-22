Support Local Journalism


Solar Art is happy to announce its 3rd acquisition this year with Brower Tinting & Graphics of Seattle. Brower has a long and rich history in the North West and was one of the first 3M window film dealers 56 years ago.

SEATTLE , Aug. 22, 2022  /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- "Solar Art has been competing with Brower ever since we entered the Seattle market in 2017. They have been a great competitor for us and we are excited to finally be on the same team driving business together in the Seattle market." said Matthew Darienzo, CEO of Solar Art.

