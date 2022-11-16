Support Local Journalism


New powerful, CNT-based paper composite capacitive sensor recognized for groundbreaking advancements in embedded technology 

SEATTLE, Nov. 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Consumer Technology Association today recognized Seattle-area technology pioneer Somalytics Inc. as a 2023 CES Innovation Awards honoree in the Embedded Technology category for SomaCap — a groundbreaking new type of capacitive sensor. Somalytics is advancing the human experience with the Internet of Things through revolutionary new sensors that dramatically enhance natural interaction with and control of the digital world. 


