Sotheby's International Realty logo. (PRNewsFoto/Sotheby's International Realty) (PRNewsfoto/Sotheby's International Realty)

 By Sotheby's International Realty

NEW YORK, May 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Sotheby's International Realty has announced that Greene Realty Group, one of Thurston County, Washington's top real estate brokerages1, has joined the network and will now operate as Olympic Sotheby's International Realty. The addition marks the brand's continued growth in the state of Washington and its 16th office in the state.


