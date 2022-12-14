Sotheby's International Realty logo. (PRNewsFoto/Sotheby's International Realty) (PRNewsfoto/Sotheby's International Realty)

 By Sotheby's International Realty, Anywhere Real Estate Inc., Vashon Island Sotheby's International Realty

NEW YORK, Dec. 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Sotheby's International Realty today announced the opening of Vashon Island Sotheby's International Realty, signifying the brand's continued expansion in the United States and its seventh affiliated office in the state of Washington.


