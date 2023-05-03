Support Local Journalism


SEATTLE, May 3, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Sound Pharmaceuticals is pleased to announce that it has completed enrollment in its first Phase 3 clinical trial involving SPI-1005, a novel anti-inflammatory, for the treatment of Meniere's Disease (STOPMD-3). SPI-1005 is given orally and is the only drug demonstrated to improve both hearing loss and tinnitus in Meniere's Disease (MD) patients following 3 to 4 weeks of treatment in two prior randomized double-blind placebo-controlled trials (RCT) involving over 165 patients. The STOPMD-3 RCT screened over 250 patients for eligibility at 12 sites including some of the leading academic centers in the United States. Demand for the STOPMD-3 trial was higher than anticipated and enrollment completed six months ahead of schedule with over 220 eligible patients randomized to either SPI-1005 treatment (400 mg twice daily for 28 days) or matching placebo treatment in 9 months. Currently, SPI-1005 is the only investigational new drug being tested in an active Phase 2 or 3 RCT aimed at improving hearing loss, tinnitus, and/or dizziness. "It's both encouraging and humbling to see the demand for this third SPI-1005 study involving Meniere's disease patients" said Jonathan Kil, MD, Co-Founder and CEO.

While STOPMD-3 is no longer recruiting new patients, it will continue to follow randomized patients for 3 months, after which, subjects may be invited to participate in an open-label extension (OLE) safety study of SPI-1005 treatment for up to 12 months. During the OLE, both auditory and vestibular function will be reassessed every 3 months. To date, no FDA-approved therapies exist for the treatment of sensorineural hearing loss, tinnitus, vertigo, or dizziness, which together comprise definite and probable MD. STOPMD-3 is led by Dr. Paul Lambert, Distinguished Professor and Former Chairman in the Dept. of Otolaryngology-HNS at MUSC in Charleston, SC, and past President of the American Neurotologic Society. Dr. Lambert, Dr. Shaun Nguyen, and their colleagues from MUSC also led the successful Phase 2b RCT involving SPI-1005 and MD patients.


