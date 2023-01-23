SoundCommerce Logo (PRNewsfoto/SoundCommerce)

SoundCommerce Logo (PRNewsfoto/SoundCommerce)

 By SoundCommerce

Support Local Journalism


Subscribe


Retail Data Platform Provider Achieves Data Operations Milestone

SEATTLE, Jan. 23, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- SoundCommerce, the leading retail data and analytics cloud platform, announced today that it has successfully completed the formal audit process for Service Organization Control (SOC) 2 Type II certification. Successful completion of the SOC 2 Type II audit further validates SoundCommerce's focus on data security and compliance and demonstrates a significant data operations milestone for the company.


Tags