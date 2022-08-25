Support Local Journalism


Subscribe


BELLEVUE, Wash., Aug. 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- soundcore, the premium audio brand of Anker Innovations', today launched the Space Q45 over-ear headphones and the Space A40 earbuds under the newly renovated "Space" moniker. With an upgraded noise cancelling system, the Space series offers a leap forward in the customizable, noise-free listening experience, while delivering ultra-long playtime and impressive audio performance in two different form factors.

Tags