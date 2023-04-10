soundcore logo

soundcore logo

 By Soundcore, Anker Innovations

Support Local Journalism


Subscribe


BELLEVUE, Wash., April 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- soundcore, Anker Innovations' premium audio brand, today unveiled the Motion X600 Portable High Fidelity Speaker, a beautifully designed speaker that offers hi-res, spatial audio for the home and comes in three colors: Polar Gray, Aurora Green and Lunar Blue.


Tags