Campaign to ensure creators are paid quickly and accurately for their work reflects SoundExchange's mission to build a fairer, simpler, and more efficient industry

WASHINGTON, Nov. 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- SoundExchange, the premier music tech organization powering the future of music, today announced support for Credits Due, a global campaign bringing the music industry together to ensure that complete and accurate song metadata is attached to all recordings at the point of creation.


