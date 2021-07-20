SEATTLE, July 20, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- South Pole and LevelTen Energy have today announced a partnership to offer public and private organizations the full range of cutting-edge renewable energy solutions.
The partnership will enable South Pole, the leading provider of global climate solutions, to further scale its renewable energy solutions offering and serve more clients who are looking to enter into direct power purchase agreements (PPAs) with utility-scale renewable energy projects. The collaboration will also allow LevelTen to facilitate more PPA transactions for participating developers, who in turn can continue adding new, much-needed renewable energy projects to the grid. More than 470 developers participate in the LevelTen Platform, providing South Pole with access to over 1,300 projects in 21 countries across North America and Europe. Research shows that renewable energy and energy efficiency alone can provide over 90% of the energy-related CO2 emission reductions that are required to meet the goals of the Paris Agreement.
"As more companies seek to purchase clean energy to meet sustainability targets, the need for transparent and credible data becomes more crucial than ever," said Kyle Harrison, Head of Sustainability Research, BloombergNEF. "The partnership between South Pole and LevelTen provides large energy buyers with a turnkey advisory service to evaluate, execute and monitor a clean energy deal, powered by data."
"We are delighted to partner with LevelTen, a market leader, to bring our clients the best and most competitive PPA offers," said Patrick Horka, Director of Renewable Energy Solutions at South Pole. "The past year has seen a record number of companies set a science-based target or a net zero target. The most tangible way to work towards these goals is to reduce the indirect emissions associated with a company's electricity use with smart renewable energy solutions. Renewables offer many other benefits too – from brand building and positive social impacts to price hedges and cost-savings. Fossil fuels will not get any cheaper – but solar, wind, and storage will."
More than 1,000 organizations in over 20 countries rely on South Pole to progress on their Climate Journey. South Pole's global Renewable Energy Solutions team has advised multinationals on developing global renewable energy strategies, and has helped them implement those strategies through the successful execution of PPA transactions in Europe, U.S and Asia-Pacific, for example. Through its collaboration with LevelTen, South Pole can now identify the best power purchase agreement (PPA) for its clients in an even more efficient manner: the LevelTen Energy Marketplace allows South Pole to compare thousands of PPA offers and to effectively evaluate the projected value of each offer by tapping into LevelTen's unique analytics tool, CFO-Ready™ Analytics, which calculates over a billion data points daily.
"South Pole's extensive renewable energy advisory experience, combined with LevelTen's renewable transaction infrastructure, is the key to helping more companies reduce their emissions and reach their targets faster," said Flemming Sørensen, Vice President – Europe at LevelTen Energy. "Ultimately, that means more renewable energy projects will be built, faster, and that's why we're all in this in the first place: To accelerate the clean energy transition."
South Pole is an award-winning project developer and leading provider of global climate solutions, with over 500 experts in 20 offices worldwide. South Pole has worked with over 1,000 companies and organizations on their climate and sustainability journeys, helping them reduce their impact on the climate while mitigating risk and creating value. Its expertise covers project finance, climate risk analysis, and the development of environmental commodities, like carbon, plastic and renewable energy credits. South Pole has mobilised climate finance to nearly 1,000 projects responsible for removing, reducing, or avoiding over 100 million tonnes of CO2e to date. For more information, visit http://www.southpole.com or follow South Pole on LinkedIn, Twitter, Instagram, and Facebook.
LevelTen Energy is the leading provider of renewable transaction infrastructure, delivering the cloud-based software, centralized supply, automated analytics, and expertise required to accelerate clean energy transactions. The LevelTen Platform is the world's largest online hub for renewable energy buyers, sellers, advisors, asset owners and financiers. The Platform includes the LevelTen Energy Marketplace, which delivers access to more than 4,000 power purchase agreement price offers spanning 21 countries in North America and Europe. It also includes the LevelTen Asset Marketplace, which brings together over 470 renewable energy project developers and owners, and delivers the online tools and expertise they need to buy, sell and finance assets quickly. Together, LevelTen and its partners share #OneGoal to accelerate the energy transition. Visit LevelTenEnergy.com to learn more.