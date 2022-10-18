Support Local Journalism


Project continues pathway of U.S. Department of Energy Advanced Reactor Concepts (ARC-15) program to promote design, construction and operation of Generation-IV nuclear reactors

ATLANTA, Oct. 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Southern Company, through its subsidiary Southern Company Services, and TerraPower have completed installation of the Integrated Effects Test, marking a crucial milestone in the development of TerraPower's first-of-a-kind Molten Chloride Fast Reactor (MCFR). The test is the world's largest chloride salt system developed by the nuclear sector. The project culminates years of separate effects testing and is expected to demonstrate how the MCFR technology will perform in delivering a commercial-scale, cost-effective, carbon-free molten salt reactor energy source by 2035.

