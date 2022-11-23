Faster, safer, and cozier heaters,To create warm, safe and cozy memories for your family life during cold days.

Faster, safer, and cozier heaters,To create warm, safe and cozy memories for your family life during cold days.

 By HUNAN SHEFFIELD TECHNOLOGY CO., LTD

Support Local Journalism


Subscribe


SEATTLE, Nov. 23, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- AIRMATE, a global brand specializing in air quality enhancement home appliances, is launched three heating products into the US market, the Electric Fireplace Heater 45" & Humidifier 2in1 with Remote, Space Heater for indoor, and Electric Fireplace Heater, on Amazon on September 2022, to create warm, safe and cozy memories for your family life during cold days.


Tags