...GUSTY WINDS AND LOW HUMIDITY THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...
...ISOLATED TO SCATTERED THUNDERSTORMS OVER SOUTH CENTRAL OREGON
THURSDAY AFTERNOON AND EVENING...
.Winds will increase for areas in and around the Lower Columbia
Basin. Meanwhile, a monsoonal wave over southern and central
Oregon will result in isolated to widely scattered thunderstorm
chances in the afternoon and evening. These storms will be
capable of producing abundant lightning. On Friday, a cold front
will sweep across Washington and northern Oregon for even
stronger winds with critically low humidity.
...RED FLAG WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM THIS MORNING TO
9 PM PDT FRIDAY FOR WIND AND LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY FOR FIRE
WEATHER ZONES OR639, OR641, WA690, AND WA691...
* AFFECTED AREA...Fire Weather Zones 639 East Slopes of the
Northern Oregon Cascades, 641 Lower Columbia Basin of Oregon,
690 Kittitas Valley and 691 Lower Columbia Basin.
* WINDS...West 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.
* RELATIVE HUMIDITY...As low as 12 percent.
* IMPACTS...Winds and critically low humidity values can
contribute to rapid fire spread and extreme fire behavior.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions
are either occurring now, or will shortly. A combination of
strong winds, low relative humidity, and warm temperatures can
contribute to extreme fire behavior.
&&
Weather Alert
...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 PM PDT THIS
EVENING...
* WHAT...Dangerously hot conditions with temperatures up to 103
to 110 expected.
* WHERE...Portions of central, north central and northeast
Oregon and central, south central and southeast Washington.
* WHEN...Until 11 PM PDT Thursday.
* IMPACTS...Extreme heat will significantly increase the
potential for heat related illnesses, particularly for those
working or participating in outdoor activities.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Although it will be a little cooler today,
confidence remains high that temperatures will exceed 100
degrees again this afternoon.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out
of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young
children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles
under any circumstances.
Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When
possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or
evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat
stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when
possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational
Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent
rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone
overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.
Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.
&&
Space Theory was ranked number 209 among 5,000 winners on the revenue-based list. Space Theory ranked among the top 500 and in the top 4% of Inc. magazine's fastest-growing private companies in the United States. Space Theory was one of the top two manufacturing companies in the U.S. to receive the award, which is ranked according to percentage revenue growth from 2019 to 2022. This year, Space Theory joins the ranks of Facebook, Microsoft, Patagonia, and others, having grown by more than 2,500% between 2019 and 2022.
SEATTLE, Aug. 16, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- "The world is changing—becoming less predictable—and to succeed we all need to build resilience and shift the forces around us to the positive. That's what we've done at Space Theory: we've delivered on unique outcomes, prioritizing quality, simplicity, and adaptability, not only for our clients but within the company despite an influx of challenges. The integrity of the product depends on the integrity of the company, and we've positioned ourselves to support both long term," stated Scott Hudson, CEO and Founder of Space Theory.