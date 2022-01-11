Sparkling Ice Celebrates Little Moments in Life Through 2022 Live in Full Flavor™ Campaign By Sparkling Ice Jan 11, 2022 Jan 11, 2022 Updated 49 min ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email By Sparkling Ice Support Local Journalism If you value these stories, please consider subscribing. Subscribe Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save SEATTLE, Jan. 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Talking Rain Beverage Company, the maker of Sparkling Ice® beverages, announced today the launch of the new "Live in Full Flavor" advertising campaign that celebrates all of life's flavors and reminds consumers to drink it in and embrace little moments of joy in everyday life. The new campaign illustrates the brand's commitment to providing a fizzy, flavorful beverage that welcomes every type of consumer to celebrate their everyday. Whether it be sharing a laugh with your family or making it count, even when no one's counting, there is a Sparkling Ice flavor for every person to savor life. "The Live in Full Flavor campaign recognizes the importance of embracing life's everyday moments for all that they're worth," said Chris Hall, Talking Rain CEO. "We hope that our consumers will be encouraged to seek out moments of joy and celebration, no matter how small or large. Similar to Sparkling Ice, life can be that much sweeter with simple flavor and fizz." "Our team is so proud of the partnership we have with our clients at Talking Rain, and the Live in Full Flavor campaign is the latest example of the great work our partnership has unlocked," said Ian Sohn, President and Chief Client Officer of Hawkeye, the agency behind the campaign.The new campaign comes on the heels of a successful year for the beverage brand. Sparkling Ice has been the #1 sparkling water brand for 23 consecutive IRI reporting periods, dating back to March 2020 (Source: IRI POS data, Total US MULO+C, Dollar Sales.) When developing the campaign, the brand conducted robust qualitative research on the campaign messaging, where consumers shared that Sparkling Ice reminds them to "have fun" and "live life to the fullest" without sacrificing flavor.As part of the launch of "Live in Full Flavor," the brand will be supported by an integrated marketing campaign that will feature targeted media placements across numerous channels, including digital display, premium video, paid search, paid social and audio.About Sparkling Ice Beverages Sparkling Ice beverages are made with sparkling water, real fruit flavor, vitamins, antioxidants, and naturally sourced colors. Full of flavor with zero sugar, Sparkling Ice and Sparkling Ice +Caffeine offer better-for-you beverage options with products available in retailers nationwide. With 23 fizzy, fruity flavors, the Sparkling Ice brand is on a mission to provide flavor for all. In 2020, the brand launched a series of campaigns to promote a message of positivity and togetherness across America, including the Cheers to Heroes campaign, honoring everyday heroes, and the Cheers to You Town Beautification Program, celebrating small towns across America through community-driven projects. Sparkling Ice is the number one selling brand from Talking Rain Beverage Company. The brand is committed to connecting with like-minded partners who prioritize corporate, social, and environmental responsibility, so together, they can educate and inspire the continuous work that supports these efforts. Through innovative carbon reduction initiatives, positive social programs, and philanthropic support, the Sparkling Ice brand aims to create a lasting impact in the community. To learn more about Sparkling Ice, please visit www.sparklingice.com. 