VANCOUVER, BC, May 8, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- We are delighted to announce the release of the SPDX 3.0 Release Candidate, the first in a series of releases that will lead to the general availability of SPDX 3.0. This is a significant milestone for the SPDX project, and we are thrilled to share some of the exciting features included in this release candidate.

We have developed six profiles to address the most popular SBOM generation and consumption use cases, with a particular focus on security, licensing, AI, datasets, and software packaging build processes. These profiles have been created with input from the broad SPDX community, representing almost all industries where software has become a critical part of their infrastructure. These new profiles will ensure SPDX meets the needs of the global software supply chain, and we are confident they will provide significant benefits to those who adopt them. Increasing supply chain transparency through consensus-built and machine-readable will be essential to meet the cybersecurity goals of emerging regulation in America, Europe, and beyond.


