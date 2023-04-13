Special Olympics Washington logo (PRNewsfoto/Special Olympics Washington)

Special Olympics Washington logo (PRNewsfoto/Special Olympics Washington)

 By Special Olympics Washington

Support Local Journalism


Subscribe


Largest Government Funding in Organization's History Will Accelerate Beyond Gold Campaign to Build a More Inclusive Future for Washington

SEATTLE, April 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Special Olympics Washington, one of the leading advocates for people with intellectual and developmental disabilities (IDD) in Washington, is thrilled to announce that it has received more than $3.6 million in the form of three grants from the Dan Thompson Memorial Developmental Disabilities Community Services Account administered by the Developmental Disabilities Administration (DDA).


Tags