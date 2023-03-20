Support Local Journalism


The new platform, combined with SphereIndex, the first-ever, real-time digital marketing analytics tool, provides comparative ranking, personalized insights, automated content and advertising campaigns all in one place

SPOKANE, Wash., March 20, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Collabra Technology today introduced SphereBuilder™, a comprehensive digital marketing platform that provides real estate professionals with data-driven insights, analytics, content and tools to build their digital sphere of influence in a world where effective digital marketing has become an essential element for the successful agent.


