The new platform, combined with SphereIndex, the first-ever, real-time digital marketing analytics tool, provides comparative ranking, personalized insights, automated content and advertising campaigns all in one place
SPOKANE, Wash., March 20, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Collabra Technology today introduced SphereBuilder™, a comprehensive digital marketing platform that provides real estate professionals with data-driven insights, analytics, content and tools to build their digital sphere of influence in a world where effective digital marketing has become an essential element for the successful agent.
Credit Karma for real estate agents' online presence
Patterned after the popular consumer application Credit Karma®, real estate professionals start their SphereBuilder journey with SphereIndex™, the industry's first, real-time digital marketing analytics tool. A proprietary algorithm reviews an agent's real-time online presence, including Facebook, Google, Instagram, TikTok and Zillow, to create a SphereIndex Score. The score is compared against the SphereBuilder Local Pro Benchmark, which sets the bar for peak performance based on the digital marketing activities of top producers in the agent's local area.
By comparing an agent's SphereIndex Score to the Local Pro Benchmark, SphereBuilder provides agents with a clear understanding of how their digital marketing efforts measure up against the local competition. It also provides a set of recommendations to improve their score, including claiming and building online profiles and using the all-in-one SphereBuilder platform to create automated and curated listing and non-listing content, share on social media and develop paid advertising campaigns on Facebook, Google and Instagram.
The power of marketing
Instead of following the approach of typical sales-oriented, lead-gen platforms, SphereBuilder's ultimate goal is to help real estate professionals become better marketers, expand their digital sphere of influence and ultimately generate more word-of-mouth referrals.
"SphereBuilder solves an unmet need in the industry. For the very first time, one platform provides agents with instant insights into their digital marketing performance, sets them on a clear journey, and automates and simplifies the creation, sharing and advertising of engaging content," said Russ Cofano, CEO of Collabra Technology, operator of SphereBuilder. "We are excited to launch this revolutionary new platform to help agents build their personal brand, stay top of mind with consumers in an increasingly online world and ultimately become the 'know, like and trust' agent in their local community."
Survive the changing market with digital marketing
SphereBuilder recently released a report titled "How Weaving a Web of Influence Can Sustain Agents During Tough Markets and Beyond." It emphasizes the power of a strong digital sphere and the importance for real estate professionals to monitor their online reputation. It includes advice from ultra-successful real estate professionals who have discovered the secrets to maintaining a strong online presence to stay ahead of the competition and secure a future in a world increasingly dominated by online interactions. Download for free at http://www.spherebuilder.io/paper.
The Sphere Builders on Facebook, a group of real estate agents, brokers, industry leaders, and experts sharing methods and strategies that focus on building a digital sphere of influence.
About SphereBuilder and SphereIndex
SphereBuilder™ is an all-in-one platform for automated digital content creation and sharing. It blends the power of automation to instantly create powerful listing content, along with thousands of brand-building video and image templates, with one-click sharing to social channels and seamless paid ad placements to your favorite platform.
SphereIndex™ is the industry's first, real-time assessment of a real estate professional's digital marketing efforts against a benchmark of top-producing agents in their local market. It provides valuable recommendations on how taking certain steps can build a digital sphere to, ultimately, generate more business.
SphereBuilder and SphereIndex are launching today in Denver, CO exclusively for members of the Denver Metro Association of Realtors®, and in Huntsville, AL, exclusively for ValleyMLS.com members. The platform will launch nationwide in Q2 of 2023. To learn about MLS and brokerage firm partnership opportunities, email hello@spherebuilder.io or visit http://www.spherebuilder.io/partner.
SphereBuilder is owned and operated by Spokane, Wash.-based Collabra Technology, Inc., a digital marketing technology and analytics firm that was formed to transform digital marketing in the real estate industry.