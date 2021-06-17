VANCOUVER, Wash., June 17, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- First Growth Technologies, a valuation and information company that specializes in rare wines, announces the launch of the Spirits Market Journal (SMJ), a comprehensive valuation website and dataset for rare spirits. This new website responds to an emerging demand for an unfilled information gap on the valuations of high-end spirits.
"Up until now, there was no single, easy way to search and access information for collectible spirits from all important auction venues throughout the world," explains Matthew Coelho, Operations Manager, First Growth Technologies. "We've been able to take what we learned from [our sister company] The Wine Market Journal and add innovative functions specifically tailored to the rare spirits market. We brought the same philosophy of completeness and simplicity to our new site."
The number of spirit bottles annually traded at auction has steadily been rising since 2015 and took off in 2020, up over 15% YoY. Values of these bottles have seen steady growth as well, some regularly topping $90,000. The Spirits Market journal strives to bring more consumer confidence to the realm of rare spirit liquidation.
Peter Gibson, Publisher, The Spirits Market Journal, comments, "[SMJ] has been able to bring together over 500,000 trades from every significant auction event in the United States, Europe, and Asia, live and web-only. While Scotch and Japanese whiskies regularly fetch the highest prices, rare cognac, bourbon and rum have become increasingly important. The Spirits Market Journal includes comprehensive information on those too. No other source comes close to its breadth."
"When The Wine Market Journal launched, it brought much-needed expertise and transparency to the rare wine market and allowed auction houses to provide consistent appraisals. This gave buyers access to the same information as sellers and thus the confidence to participate in a major way," says David Parker, President, First Growth Technologies, "The rare spirits market has many of the characteristics of the wine market back in the 90s, and we knew it was time to fill this industry need."
About Spirits Market Journal: The Spirits Market Journal is the most comprehensive and trusted resource for spirits auction trade values and market information. Powered by an ever growing database of over 300,000 unique values from both live and internet auctions, the Spirits Market Journal has become the go-to resource for auction houses, major retailers, investors and serious collectors.
About First Growth Technologies: First Growth is the holding company for resources for Rare Wine and Spirits Professionals and Collectors, specializing in valuation information and technology. The Wine Market Journal is the wine industry's most comprehensive and trusted resource for wine auction trade values and market information. Since 1997, the Wine Market Journal has tracked every solid lot wine auction trade reported by all the major houses in Europe, Asia and the United States. Powered by a database of over 1.9 million unique values, auction houses, major retailers, investors and serious collectors all use the Wine Market Journal's website, market indices and quarterly reports to inform their buy and sell decisions.
