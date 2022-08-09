Splash Logo (PRNewsfoto/Palladin Consumer Retail Partners, LLC)

Splash Logo (PRNewsfoto/Palladin Consumer Retail Partners, LLC)

 By Palladin Consumer Retail Partners, LLC, Splash Car Wash, Fast Lane Oil Change & Car Wash

Support Local Journalism


Subscribe


MILFORD, Conn., Aug. 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Splash Car Wash, headquartered in Milford, Connecticut, today announced the acquisition of Fast Lane Oil Change & Car Wash located in Brewster, New York.  This marks Splash's 36th wash in New York State and complements the chain's current full-service wash also serving the Brewster market and surrounding areas.

Tags