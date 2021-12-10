Spokane Roof Repair Company Advance Roofing LLC Discusses Premature Roof Wear Caused by Mechanical Damage By Advance Roofing LLC Dec 10, 2021 Dec 10, 2021 Updated 1 hr ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email 1 of 2 Advance Roofing LLC By Advance Roofing LLC Advance Roofing LLC Gutter Installation By Advance Roofing LLC Support Local Journalism If you value these stories, please consider subscribing. Subscribe Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save SPOKANE, Wash., Dec. 10, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Spokane roof repair and replacement company Advance Roofing LLC recently shared valuable information about premature roof wear resulting from mechanical damage. Since its launch, this family-owned and operated company has been serving Spokane and the Inland Northwest with a superior track record. Advance Roofing offers a wide spectrum of roofing services, including repair, replacement, gutter installation and commercial roofing projects. To find out more about Advance Roofing LLC, please visit https://advanceroofingllc.com/.Advance Roofing advises that premature roof wear is primarily a result of improper installation or roof repair by a roofing contractor. To address these problems, Advance Roofing built a team of roofing experts with a wealth of experience in building and installing roofs that are attractive, safe, and energy-saving. Also, the company's dedicated team of expert Spokane roofers performs regular maintenance to prevent issues down the line. Roof repair is one of the most sought-after services from Advance Roofing. This service may involve anything from replacing missing shingles to fixing leaks. The company works on all residential roofs, regardless of materials, size or architectural details. The company is also known for its expertise in roof replacement. "As one of the best Spokane roofers, we focus heavily on customer experience. Depending on the project's scope, all our roofing projects comes with a 10-year workmanship guarantee. We also offer free and accurate estimates upfront for any service," said a spokesperson for the company."Advance Roofing replaced the roof on our 1900s Victorian home. The bid was done quickly and professionally, and the work was scheduled at our convenience. The crew worked long days during the heat of summer to complete our project on time and within budget. We are very happy with the completed project and would recommend Advance Roofing to anyone in need of roof work," mentions a delighted customer.The company also offers a unique Homeowners' Guide that explains common roof problems, why they occur and each step of the repair process. "Before starting work, we send this guide to our clients, and they are very happy to look at it, as they understand what they are paying for and that they are not being deceived," added the spokesperson.To learn more about Advance Roofing LLC and its service, please visit its official website or https://www.facebook.com/advanceroofingspokane.Contact Name: Alex Zhelez Contact Phone: +1(509)201-4190Contact Email: info.advanceroofingllc@gmail.comAbout Advance Roofing LLCAdvance Roofing LLC is a family-owned company with many years of experience serving Spokane and the rest of the Inland Northwest. We'll assist with various roofing services, including repair, replacement, gutter installation, and commercial roofing. View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/spokane-roof-repair-company-advance-roofing-llc-discusses-premature-roof-wear-caused-by-mechanical-damage-301442204.htmlSOURCE Advance Roofing LLC Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Prnewswire Comments Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Local BizCards Sport of Kings Barber Shop The Recycle Shop Central Washington Carpet Cleaning Daily Bread & Mercantile Knudson Lumber & Hardware Kittitas County Historical Museum Rod Jovanovich Jim Libenow Scott Malcolm Jon Newton Julie Virden Marguerite Marrs Ellensburg Solar Charlene Fulgham Jill Gunderson Cara Marrs Jake's Custom Window Tinting Alldredge Video Production Kittitas County Youth Services Ellensburg Electrolysis Jim's Glass Shaw's Furniture and Appliance Brookside Crematory CareNet Ellensburg kittitas Valley Healthcare Virgina Gayken Insurance Don's Leather Shop Peace & Nutrition Kelleher Ford Middle Path Acupuncture Johnson's Glass & Upholstery Ellensburg Electrolysis Ellensburg Solar Latest E-Edition Ellensburg Daily Record Read the latest edition of the Ellensburg Daily Record in our e-edition format, which combines the familiarity of the printed-paper format with the convenience of reading on your phone, tablet or desktop computer from anywhere. Our Magazines Check out our special publications on our Issuu.com stack! Read more Articles Images Videos ArticlesMoving day set: Shady Acres Mobile Home Park to close this coming AugustKittitas County Commissioners censure Kittitas County clerk for treatment of employees and customersOwner of Firehouse purchases Cannabis CentralBoogie Man's new location helps keep the music flowingLetter: Why aren't Biden supporters talking about all that's going wrong?Dec. 6 blotter: Car prowls and catalytic converter theftsCentral Washington Dance Academy returns with 'The Nutcracker'Send off for JoelCouncilwoman Lamb submits letter of resignation to pursue medical schoolTraffic problems continue at Mount Stuart and Ida Nason Aronica Elementary Images Videos Local Resource Links • Kittitas County • City of Ellensburg • City of Cle Elum • City of Roslyn • City of Kittitas • Kittitas County Chamber of Commercer • Yakima Transit • Cle Elum Roslyn Chamber of Commerce • Ellensburg Rodeo • Visit My Ellensburg • Visit Kittitas County • State of Washington • Washington Legislature • Daily Record Facebook • Daily Record Twitter