SEATTLE, Aug. 5, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Spokane, WA is the second most expensive city in the United States to rent a car this summer, according to a survey by Cheapcarrental.net. The survey compared rental car rates at the top 100 U.S. airports for August 2022.
With an average rate of $949 per week for the most affordable rental car, Anchorage leads the rankings. Spokane, Washington came out as the second-most expensive destination, with rates starting at $765 per week, while Portland, Maine completes the podium at $737 per week.
According to the survey, car rental rates are now significantly cheaper again compared to a year ago, when a car rental shortage lead to historically high prices in many destinations. On average, customers have to spend about 15% less compared to August 2021.
In certain destinations such as Austin, Honolulu or Jacksonville, rates are even down by more than 40%.
The most affordable destinations to rent a car this summer are Palm Beach, Jacksonville and Fort Myers – all in Florida – where you can find a rental car for well below $300 a week.
Below are the 10 most expensive destinations to rent a car this summer. Prices shown reflect average weekly rates (Sunday to Saturday) for the most affordable rental car for the period August 1-31st, 2022. Only rental car companies located directly at a destination's airport or at the airport's respective rental car center were considered for the survey.