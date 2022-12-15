Support Local Journalism


BELLEVUE, Wash., Dec. 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Sports-Tech innovator GENEFIT announced today two new strategic additions to its executive team. Daniel Guzman joined the company as Head of Enterprise Sales and Tom Jobe was named Enterprise Sales Lead at GENEFIT.

"We are thrilled to have Daniel and Tom onboard," 3X4 Genetics Chairman & CEO Tony Hsu said. "Their wealth of experience with performance and renowned sports teams will significantly expand our mission to support elite professional sports teams by connecting physiological data with genetics."


