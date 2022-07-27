SEATTLE, July 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- SportsArt, a leader in socially responsible fitness solutions for over 40 years, has been selected by Astore - Accor Group's Procurement Organization - to become a global preferred vendor outfitting their fitness centers with SportsArt's patented ECO-POWR™ cardio equipment. One of only four fitness suppliers selected by Accor, both brands share a similar mission to promote environmental sustainability and offer socially conscious options to help create a better tomorrow.
SportsArt Enters Worldwide Fitness Partnership with Accor Group
