SPORTSART EXPANDS ITS ECO-POWR(TM) LINE WITH THE UNVEILING OF THE G260 ROWER AT THE 2022 CONSUMER ELECTRONIC SHOW By SportsArt Jan 5, 2022 Jan 5, 2022 Updated 4 hrs ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email 1 of 2 SportsArt's G260 ECO-POWR Rower in use By SportsArt The G260 ECO-POWR Rower allows users to generate electricity while getting fit. By SportsArt Support Local Journalism If you value these stories, please consider subscribing. Subscribe Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save SEATTLE, Jan. 5, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- SportsArt, a leader in sustainable fitness and green solutions for over 40 years, is showcasing its expanded ECO-POWRTM offering at CES® 2022, the world's premier consumer electronics show. The G260 Rower will be on display at booth #54503 in the Sports Technology Section on Level 2 of the Venetian Expo, part of Tech West. This press release features multimedia, the full press kit is available here. Unlike other competitors on the market, the new G260 is the only rower that has a built-in patented microinverter allowing users to generate electricity and offset their carbon footprint while enjoying a high intensity workout. Other exclusive features include: Fingertip controls integrated within the handlebar allow users to effortlessly adjust resistance levels on-the-fly, allowing for greater training variability and controlThe electromagnetic braking system mimics the real-world feeling of rowing on the waterBiomechanically focused foot pedals effortlessly rotate at the appropriate pivot point—maintaining comfort at the foot and ankle while minimizing stress on the plantar fasciaA color-changing LED light indicates the amount of watts being generated in real-time, providing key insights and potential coaching cues"We're constantly challenging ourselves to find ways to expand our portfolio and push the boundaries of our technology to provide consumers with more opportunities for energy-producing fitness equipment," says Ruben Mejia, executive vice president, SportsArt Americas. "SportsArt was founded with one goal in mind - to change the world one workout at a time and inspire a community movement for better health and wellness, this latest addition to our ECO-POWR line does just that."With hundreds of patents worldwide for innovative technologies, SportsArt is the industry's leading green fitness partner, developing products that are instrumental to rebuilding and sustaining lives. All ECO-POWRTM products convert up to 74% of human energy into usable electricity. That means, one hour of working out with an ECO-POWRTM machine can produce enough electricity to power a desktop computer for 2.4 hours. To learn more about SportsArt or the company's line of ECO-POWRTM fitness equipment, visit gosportsart.com. About SportsArt With more than 40 years of innovative design and manufacturing excellence, SportsArt continues to lead the fitness industry through revolutionary sustainable solutions. Along with the world's only line of energy-generating cardio equipment, ECO-POWRTM, SportsArt also offers a full range of high-quality cardio, strength and rehabilitation equipment for the fitness, medical and residential markets. Known for its dedication to service, durability and cutting-edge technologies, SportsArt is one of the largest single brand manufacturers in the world with over 500,000 square feet of state-of-the-art space. The company designs, manufactures and tests all equipment in-house before it is sold in over 70 countries worldwide. For more information visit gosportsart.com. View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/sportsart-expands-its-eco-powrtm-line-with-the-unveiling-of-the-g260-rower-at-the-2022-consumer-electronic-show-301455090.htmlSOURCE SportsArt Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Prnewswire Comments Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Local BizCards Sport of Kings Barber Shop The Recycle Shop Central Washington Carpet Cleaning Daily Bread & Mercantile Knudson Lumber & Hardware Kittitas County Historical Museum Rod Jovanovich Jim Libenow Scott Malcolm Jon Newton Julie Virden Marguerite Marrs Ellensburg Solar Charlene Fulgham Jill Gunderson Cara Marrs Jake's Custom Window Tinting Alldredge Video Production Kittitas County Youth Services Ellensburg Electrolysis Jim's Glass Shaw's Furniture and Appliance Brookside Crematory CareNet Ellensburg kittitas Valley Healthcare Virgina Gayken Insurance Don's Leather Shop Peace & Nutrition Kelleher Ford Middle Path Acupuncture Johnson's Glass & Upholstery Ellensburg Electrolysis Ellensburg Solar Latest E-Edition Ellensburg Daily Record Read the latest edition of the Ellensburg Daily Record in our e-edition format, which combines the familiarity of the printed-paper format with the convenience of reading on your phone, tablet or desktop computer from anywhere. Our Magazines Check out our special publications on our Issuu.com stack! Read more Articles Images Videos ArticlesOne in Four Americans Plans a Mental Health New Year's Resolution for 2022Jan. 3 blotter: Ice skating on Naneum PondTOP 10- No. 1- Fentanyl overdose deaths put community on edgeGallery One executive director Monica Miller selected as the Daily Record Person of the YearEllensburg and Cle Elum-Roslyn basketball boys, Bulldog girls rolling into new yearMarjory Helgeson has seen a lot of changes over the past centuryCare Connect provides aid to people in quarantineCWU Police add Tesla patrol car to fleetDec. 29 blotterDec. 27 blotter: Elk harassment Images Videos Local Resource Links • Kittitas County • City of Ellensburg • City of Cle Elum • City of Roslyn • City of Kittitas • Kittitas County Chamber of Commercer • Yakima Transit • Cle Elum Roslyn Chamber of Commerce • Ellensburg Rodeo • Visit My Ellensburg • Visit Kittitas County • State of Washington • Washington Legislature • Daily Record Facebook • Daily Record Twitter