Ruben Mejia, vicepresidente ejecutivo de SportsArt Americas

Ruben Mejia, vicepresidente ejecutivo de SportsArt Americas

 By SportsArt

Support Local Journalism


Subscribe


SEATTLE, 28 de julio de 2022 /PRNewswire-HISPANIC PR WIRE/ -- SportsArt, líder en soluciones de fitness socialmente responsable durante más de 40 años, ha sido seleccionado por Astore, la organización de adquisiciones de Accor Group, para convertirse en un proveedor de preferencia global que abastece sus centros de fitness con los equipos para cardio ECO-POWR™ patentados de SportsArt. Es uno de los cuatro únicos proveedores de fitness seleccionados por Accor, y ambas marcas comparten una misión similar de promover la sostenibilidad medioambiental y ofrecer opciones socialmente conscientes que ayuden a crear un mejor mañana. 

Tags