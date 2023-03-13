Support Local Journalism


Subscribe


Milestone marks the first fitness equipment able to achieve carbon negative status during its life cycle

SEATTLE, March 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Today SportsArt, the leader in sustainable fitness and green solutions for over 40 years, announces that the G660 Treadmill has achieved the status of being the first carbon-negative piece of fitness equipment on the market by producing enough clean energy to offset more carbon than its independently certified footprint during its lifetime.


Tags