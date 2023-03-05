Support Local Journalism


WASHINGTON, March 5, 2023  /PRNewswire/ -- The American Telemedicine Association (ATA) today announced that Sree Chaguturu, MD, has been named Chair-elect of the Board of Directors. Dr. Chaguturu is Executive Vice President and Chief Medical Officer, CVS Health®, where he leads the enterprise medical affairs organization spanning Aetna®, CVS Caremark®, CVS Pharmacy®, MinuteClinic® and Health Care Delivery. He has served on the ATA Board of Directors since December 2020.

"I'm honored to be stepping into this role at such an exciting time for care delivery and telehealth," said Dr. Chaguturu. "Telehealth is a critical part of how we can improve access to quality, effective and safe health care for consumers."


