SEATTLE, May 3, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Stably, a leading Web3 payment infrastructure provider, has partnered with Chia Network, an eco-friendly blockchain and smart transaction platform, to introduce Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) bridges to Chia's DeFi ecosystem. This collaboration began with the Chia USDS stablecoin in 2021, which facilitated efficient on-chain transactions and DeFi ecosystem development.

The partnership has led to the creation of Stably's BTC and ETH custodial bridges, allowing users to access Bitcoin and Ethereum on Chia Network under the ticker symbols BTCS and ETHS. These assets can be obtained via Dexie.Space, Goby Wallet, or Stably Bridge, with KYC verification required for the latter.


