SEATTLE, Sept. 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Stably, the Seattle-based Web3 payment infrastructure provider, announced today that the Stably USD (USDS) stablecoin will be issued on the XRP Ledger (XRPL), the ten-year old blockchain best suited to enable settlement and liquidity of tokenized assets at scale. Ripple, the leader in enterprise blockchain and crypto solutions, will provide Stably with the technical support necessary to integrate USDS with XRP Ledger.

USDS is a multichain, fiat-backed stablecoin created by Stably who works with US-regulated trust companies and qualified custodians. Every USDS token is fully collateralized 1-to-1 with USD held in bank deposits for the benefit of USDS holders. The Stably-XRPL integration will support the launch of USDS under the ticker "USD" on XRPL, bringing the first regulatory-compliant stablecoin to an ultra-fast, low-cost and carbon-neutral public blockchain built for payments.

